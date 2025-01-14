Osaka wins first round in Australia amid LA wildfire distractions

Japan's Naomi Osaka [Source: Reuters]

Twice champion Naomi Osaka avenged last year’s loss to Caroline Garcia at the Australian Open on Monday but admitted it was difficult to focus on the match considering her home is in danger of being burnt down by the wildfires that have devastated Los Angeles.

Osaka, champion in 2019 and 2021, went out in the opening round to Garcia on her return last year following a maternity break, but came out on top 6-3 3-6 6-3 against the Frenchwoman this time around.

Born in Japan, the 27-year-old has lived in the U.S. since childhood and has made LA her home.

Article continues after advertisement

Osaka admitted that she did find it difficult to fully concentrate on the match, but said that it could also be a motivating factor going forward.