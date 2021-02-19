Naomi Osaka wins fourth Grand Slam title

Japan’s Naomi Osaka defeated American Jennifer Brady in the Australian Open final to win her fourth Grand Slam title.

The 23-year-old is unbeaten in major finals after a 6-4 6-3 win in Melbourne.

Osaka edged the first set when Brady, in her first Grand Slam final, paid for some glaring errors in the final game.

The third seed seized control from that point, racing 4-0 ahead in the second set before sealing a deserved victory.

Osaka has now won two Australian Open titles after also winning at Melbourne Park in 2019, with her other Grand Slam successes coming at the US Open in 2018 and 2020.

She has not suffered a defeat since February 2020 after extending her winning run to 21 matches.