Nadal beats Norrie to win Mexican Open title

Rafael Nadal maintained his unbeaten start to 2022 by beating British number one Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-4 to win the Mexican Open.

At the end of last year, the 35-year-old thought he might have to retire because of a foot injury, but has won all three tournaments he has played this year.

The Spaniard won a 21st major title at the Australian Open after victory in a Melbourne warm-up event.

Victory over Norrie extended Nadal’s career-best winning start to the season to a 15th victory.