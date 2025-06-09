Medvedev exits US Open with chaotic flourish

Russia's Daniil Medvedev talks to the referee during his first round match against France's Benjamin Bonzi. [Source: Reuters]

Daniil Medvedev’s turbulent relationship with the U.S. Open took another dramatic turn on Sunday as the former champion was shown the door by France’s Benjamin Bonzi at the end of a chaotic first-round encounter.

Medvedev brought the match to a standstill for about six minutes while staring down match point in the third set, disputing an officiating decision after a photographer had interrupted Bonzi’s serve by stepping onto the court surface.

Chair umpire Greg Allensworth’s decision to give Bonzi a first serve instead of a second after the interruption sparked Medvedev’s fury.

Article continues after advertisement

As boos erupted from the night-session crowd, Medvedev embraced the chaos, rallying fans into a frenzy in a scene he later described as “fun to witness”.

Bonzi said he felt Medvedev’s behaviour had crossed the line.

The defeat caps a terrible year at the majors for Medvedev, who ends 2025 with just one win across the four Grand Slams.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.