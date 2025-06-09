Kasatkina cites stress, concludes tennis season early

Australia's Daria Kasatkina. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

Daria Kasatkina has become the latest leading player to end her season early, saying she is at breaking point, mentally and emotionally.

The Russian-born Australian posted a statement on social media on Monday explaining she had continued until now, saying she was fine even though she knew that was not the case, and keeping a lid on her feelings so as not to sound weak or unappreciative.

Kasatkina switched nationality this year after a spell as a neutral athlete. She has not returned to Russia after coming out as gay and speaking out against the war in Ukraine.

She said she had not seen her father for four years and had suffered emotional stress in the battle to gain full Australian competition eligibility.

Other players ended their seasons early recently, some highlighting the length and intensity of the tennis calendar.

