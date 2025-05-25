Djokovic wins 100th ATP singles title

[Source: Novak Djokovic/ Facebook]

A battling Novak Djokovic made another bit of tennis history as he clinched his 100th ATP singles title with a comeback victory over Hubert Hurkacz in Geneva.

Djokovic, who has won almost all there is in tennis, is just the third man in the Open era to achieve the feat after Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer.

The 38-year-old had won all seven of his previous matches against Poland’s Hurkacz but had to grind out victory this time around, coming from a break down in the third set to win 5-7, 7-6, (7-2), 7-6, (7-2).

Article continues after advertisement

Djokovic’s children ran onto the court afterwards to congratulate their father, with wife Jelena watching in the stands.

A relieved Djokovic now travels to Paris, where he will face American Mackenzie McDonald in the first round, with his bid for a standalone record 25th Grand Slam title firmly on track.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.