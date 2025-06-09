Djokovic says he has no plans to retire from tennis

Serbia's Novak Djokovic. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

Novak Djokovic has no plans to retire from tennis with the 24-times Grand Slam winner citing NBA great LeBron James, former NFL player Tom Brady and veteran footballer Cristiano Ronaldo as his inspiration to keep playing.

The 38-year-old’s last Grand Slam win came in 2023, but the Serbian shows no signs of slowing down having reached the semis of all four majors this year and is currently ranked number five in the world.

Djokovic is in Saudi Arabia where he faces Italian Jannik Sinner on Thursday in the lucrative Six Kings Slam exhibition event for a place in the final against world number one Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic was also eager to be a part of his sport’s evolving future.

Djokovic, who won his 100th career title in Geneva this year, was asked whether the younger players, the likes of Sinner and Alcaraz, will need to beat him into retirement.

