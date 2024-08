Alex De Minaur of Australia [Source: Reuters]

Alex de Minaur said he will play in this month’s US Open, weeks after withdrawing from the Paris Olympics due to a hip injury.

De Minaur pulled out of his Wimbledon quarter-final against Novak Djokovic last month after sustaining a cartilage tear in his hip in the fourth round.

The US Open is set to kick off its 144th edition in New York on Aug. 26.