Collins turns on hostile Melbourne crowd after defying Destanee

Danielle Collins of the U.S. celebrates winning her second round match [Source: Reuters]

Danielle Collins gave the hostile crowd a roasting after beating local favourite Destanee Aiava in the second round of the Australian Open on Thursday, blowing kisses at the booing fans and thanking them for paying for her next five-star vacation.

The 10th-seeded American said her interaction with the local fans on Kia Arena had fired her up as she came through a tricky period in the middle of the match to see off the 195th-ranked Australian 7-6(4) 4-6 6-2.

The 31-year-old, who lost the 2022 Australian Open final to local Ash Barty, said she had actually enjoyed the sometime febrile atmosphere created by the partisan crowd.

Article continues after advertisement

Collins will pocket A$290,000 ($179,800.00) for reaching the third round of the Grand Slam and said she knew exactly what she would be spending it on.

The victory set up a third-round date with 19th-seeded compatriot Madison Keys, who Collins has known since they were 10-year-old penpals.