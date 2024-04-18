Coco Gauff downs another American in Stuttgart

[Source: Reuters]

No. 3 seed Coco Gauff outlasted Sachia Vickery for a 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 win on Wednesday in an all-American, second-round match at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany.

Gauff overcame a 4-2 deficit in the third set and 15 double faults for the match to continue her dominance against fellow Americans. Jessica Pegula has been the only countrywoman to top Gauff since Sofia Kenin beat her in the first round at Wimbledon in 2023.

Also headed to the quarterfinals is second-seeded Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, who was in a 7-6 (4), 4-6, 3-3 battle with Paula Badosa of Spain when Badosa retired due to a left thigh injury.

Seventh seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, Great Britain’s Emma Raducanu, Russian Anastasia Potapova and Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk prevailed in first-round matches on Wednesday.

Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole

Fifth-seeded Russian Mirra Andreeva and No. 6 seed Sloane Stephens of the United States both warded off upsets by completing sweeps to advance to the quarterfinals at Rouen, France.

Andreeva downed countrywoman Elina Avanesyan 7-5, 6-4, while Stephens ousted the Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-2. Italian Martina Trevisan posted a 6-4, 6-2 win over Japan’s Naomi Osaka while Slovakia’s Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, Poland’s Magda Linette and Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania also won in straight sets.

France’s Varvara Gracheva defeated Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova 6-2, 3-6, 7-5 in the only match of the day that saw a third set.