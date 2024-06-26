Tennis

Caroline Wozniacki pulls upset in Bad Homburg

Reuters

June 26, 2024 4:17 pm

[Source: Reuters]

In the continuation of a first-round match suspended on Monday due to darkness, Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki upset No. 7 seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-5 at the Bad Homburg Open in Germany.

In her first victory on a grass court since 2019 at Wimbledon, Wozniacki — a former World No. 1 — pulled off her second win in seven meetings with Svitolina by rallying from a break down in the final set. Wozniacki won 74.3 percent of her first serves (52 of 70) and saved 7 of 12 break points.

Donna Vekic of Croatia upended No. 6 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals, while Paula Badosa of Spain and Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria also advanced to the quarters.

Article continues after advertisement

Veronika Kudermetova of Russia and Peyton Stearns reached the second round with victories. Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic led No. 2 seed Liudmila Samsonova of Russia 6-3, 2-2 when their match was suspended.

Rothesay International

No. 6 seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia cruised to a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Xinyu Wang of China in the first round in Eastbourne, England.

Ashlyn Krueger pulled out a 6-1, 6-7 (1), 7-5 win over Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland, but Krueger’s countrywoman, Sloane Stephens, fell to Emma Raducanu of Great Britain 6-4, 6-0.

Katie Boulter of Great Britan also won her match, defeating Petra Martic of Croatia 6-1, 7-6 (8), while Elise Mertens of Belgium knocked off Yuriko Lily Miyazaki of Great Britain 6-1, 6-2. Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic advanced when Elina Avanesyan of Russia retired down 3-1 in the first set.

Minister calls for dialogue with teacher unions

Budget to include funding for narcotics bureau

Key infrastructure achievements highlighted

FLP leader calls for socio-economic reforms

New warehouse to tackle storage concerns

Dignity and well-being of elderly is vital

Gavoka congratulates Fiji Airways triumph

Need for professional training to combat Fiji's challenges

Man arrested over alleged murder in Navua

Government applauds Fijian women diplomats

Uni Fiji premiers it's "Drua: A Beacon of Discovery" Film

Brazil top court majority says marijuana possession not a crime

Vanuatu crowd won’t affect us: Krishna

Europe players to join Flying Fijians this week

South Africa face test of nerves and Afghanistan in World Cup semis

Caroline Wozniacki pulls upset in Bad Homburg

Robert Pattinson heard gushing about his 3-month-old baby girl in Paris

Netherlands denies three golfers from competing in Olympics

Jessica Alba leaps back into action mode with ‘Trigger Warning’

French PM refuses to 'promise the moon', clashes with far-right in debate

Naikausa will return a better player: Kolinisau

Argentina edge Chile 1-0 to seal Copa America quarter-final place

Canada make a statement with win over Peru at Copa America

New Zealand's east coast hit by floods

Swift and Kelce’s romance has inspired an upcoming Hallmark movie

Dagestan political elite to be vetted for links to radical Islam

Gena Rowlands, star of ‘The Notebook,’ is living with Alzheimer’s

Street dwellers have rights: Chand

Indonesian Muslim metal group braces for biggest stage yet

Fiji launches National Counter Narcotics Strategy

Sen suggests prioritizing Fiji’s underperforming sectors

Employment Minister emphasizes high safety standards

SPBD hopes to expand loan portfolio

Sherman in talks with overseas clubs

Brazilian to become first head of Interpol from developing world

No fourth trial for Hayne

Sofitel Fiji an integral part of the brand

Canada beats 10-man Peru 1-0 in Copa America

Mu Falls, Norman qualifies for Paris

Brazilian owns world's largest shirt collection

Four people arrested after protest at UK PM Sunak's home

Self-taught Cuban glass blower turns recycled glass into art

Peru to stop labeling transgender people as mentally ill

TLTB records 25% reduction in rental arrears

Man charged in relation to Vitogo fatal accident

Symposium challenges status quo

Police fire on demonstrators trying to storm Kenya parliament, several dead

Chanel takes haute couture fashion to Paris Opera house

Robbery suspect in custody

Fijian children at risk of forced labor and trafficking: Report

No pressure says Sherman

Denmark reach knockouts, Serbia exit Euro 2024 after 0-0 draw

England top group, Slovenia through after 0-0 draw

Elder impressed with lifters

iTaukei Land Commission addresses VKB issues in Macuata

Health Ministry targets electrical enhancements

Five changes for NSW Blues

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 24 in Gaza City, health officials say

Waqa urges prioritizing regional issues

Argentina, Chile set for Copa America clash

Lau leaders encouraged to seize agro opportunity

Sabitzer's late strike seals 3-2 win for Austria

Mbappe scores but France held to 1-1 draw by Poland

SPBD targets 500 women for financial support by year's end

Pacific Islands advance climate goals

Sotutu expresses disappointment over All Blacks snub

BSP announces first ever collective agreement

FHTA announces platinum sponsors for HOTEC 2024

Russia promises retaliation against US for Ukraine strike on Crimea

Will ex-gang leader held in Tupac Shakur killing get house arrest with $750K bail?

No hints for Fiji's semi-final line-up says Sherman

Women, children exploited: TIP report

Efforts underway to address nurse’s grievances: Dr Tudravu

South Korea begins search for answers after battery plant fire kills 22

Need for more caregivers in Fiji

PIF to formalize cyber security partnership

BPO sector awaits budget announcement

Fiji focuses on forest conservation efforts

Don’t rely on rumors: Byrne

Israel strikes kill at least 11 in Gaza, tanks push further into Rafah

Afghanistan beat Bangladesh to reach semi-finals, Australia go home

Brazil held to scoreless draw by Costa Rica in Copa America opener

Council to support the proposed UNDRIP

Delhi minister stages hunger strike for more water to city amid extreme heat

FRA notes increase in vandalism cases

We want to go one better: Fuli

TIP report highlights issues

We're keeping our foot down says Sherman

World Bank approves $214.6m budget support for Fiji

Apple, Meta not in talks currently for AI partnership

MoH rolls out minor works allocation

Britney Spears' attorney Rosengart steps down

Termite Taskforce to undertake termite baiting

Lau people encouraged to lead fight against drugs

Rodriguez shines in Colombia's 2-1 win over Paraguay

Swift responds to Grohl’s live performance comment

Runaway Rohit roars back into form ahead of semis

Russia vows retaliation for US strike on Crimea

Woman found dead in Tavakubu

Man questioned over discovery of woman’s body

Stakeholders call for consultation on cheque phase-out

'Pure gold': Albania proud of battling with great teams despite Euros exit

Dior sports-inspired fabrics at Paris haute couture show

Britain's Princess Anne in hospital with head injury

Fiji Airways maintains winning streak

Jamie Lee Curtis & Lindsay Lohan aim to make 2025 freakier

US judges block parts of key Biden student debt plan

Late Zaccagni goal sends Italy into last 16 in 1-1 draw with Croatia

Spain make it three in a row with 1-0 win over Albania

Police investigate suspected murder in Navua

Prasad urges better framework for policy implementation

Body found in Rewa River identified

Mindy Kaling welcomes third child in surprise

Blaze at South Korea lithium battery plant kills 22 workers

PICs unite to tackle security threats

Valevatu grateful to be given a chance

Informal settlements pose challenges

Rest and recovery vital for Bula Boys

Heavy workload degrades service delivery

Ministry backs athletes to Paris Olympics

Environment conservation is vital says Tunabuna

Rohit leads India to Semis, Australia in brink

Death toll rises to 20 after gunmen attack Russia's Dagestan

Vandalism a concern for health centre

Mbappe recovering after nose break: Deschamps

Ministry committed to assisting Nakabuta Community

Beach cleanup highlights commitment to ocean sustainability

Lyles wins 100m at US trials, secures Paris spot

Ratu Naiqama endorses PRF's recycling plan

Woman found dead in Navua

Iran election: Young voters’ divide over 2022 protests shapes presidential race

Reece, Narawa named in All Blacks squad

Sen optimistic about smaller budget deficits in 2024-25

Sea level rise affects Nabouwalu terminal project

Rabuka urges Pacific action against drug crisis

Masi appointed as new FNRL chair

SPBD opens its 10th branch in Nausori

Legal Aid expands services to support the vulnerable

ICAF project to assist vulnerable communities

Tight contest for Chess Championships

Lawyer to file no case to answer submissions

'Inside Out 2' surpasses $500M at Global box office

FCS evaluates all its programs

Trials over, US switch focus to Australian showdown in Paris

Eddie Murphy brings '80s to modern day with new 'Beverly Hills Cop' film

Uruguay clinch 3-1 Copa America win over Panama

Workshop concludes with new roadmap for collaboration

Orthodox priest, multiple police killed in gunmen attack

Indonesian Muslim metal group braces for biggest stage yet

Taylor Swift poses with Prince William at 'splendid' London concert

Tuwai stands ready for the call

Food quality concerns grip market

Bula Boys eye historic final

$2m to assist individuals affected by termites

Police ramp up arrests in Operation Yavirau

Israel offensive in Lebanon could increase risk of broader war, U.S. general says

Savusavu Chamber optimistic about new budget

Pulisic leads hosts US to 2-0 win over Bolivia in Copa America opener

Climate change threatens Blue Pacific's future: PM

Presenting early complaint is vital

More than 1,000 die in haj amid scorching temperatures

Hermes shows breezy summer styles for men on Paris runway

Fiji tourism thrives in May resulting in economic boost

Rasova's case adjourned again

Police search for missing man

Hungary suffers as usual in Euro 2024 win over Scotland, says coach

Collaboration strengthens Solomon Islands crime prevention

Deo urges nations to uphold rights of recyclers

Jordan grabs hat-trick to set England up for a place in T20 semi-finals

‘Hawaii Five-0’ fan favorite and former UFC fighter Taylor Wily dies at 56

Gunmen fire on targets in Russia's Dagestan region, six police killed

Taylor Swift goes Instagram official with Travis Kelce

Heat wave scorches US East Coast, spreads West

Austin Butler starstruck, couldn't greet Ryan Gosling

Fiji to face hosts in Paris

Hungary score last-minute winner to send Scots home

Fuellkrug's late goal sees Germany draw 1-1, win Euro group

Israeli airstrike kills eight at Gaza aid centre, witnesses say

Health Center requires urgent renovation

It was good run with Barbarians says Derenalagi

Bula Boys to address concerns privately

Meeting the unmet legal needs is vital: Kiran

Residents call for action on reservoir

Buewater Boxing donates 30% profits to charity

Communities to ensure ocean preservation

Volleyball tournament raises awareness on elderly abuse

Tabuya clarifies the $172K donation from the Chinese Embassy

Copa America a fresh start for Brazil after period of turmoil

Doueihi returns in style as Tigers rout Raiders

Cabinet approves national blue town framework

Kumar re-elected as FHTA Board President

Business leaders commit to mentoring indigenous entrepreneurs

Strategy to detail roles of various agencies

Russian bombing kills 3, injures 52 in Kharkiv, Ukraine

Growing vendor numbers create space shortage

PRNSC to tackle polycrisis and security challenge

Flying Fijians skipper happy with team’s performance

Fiji to co-host SIDS Solution Forum

Exhilarating start for Snooker nationals

Natabua High School Global Reunion targets infrastructure