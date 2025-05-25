Britain's Draper a big threat at French Open, says McEnroe

Britain's Jack Draper. [Source: Reuters]

Britain’s Jack Draper is a title threat at the French Open but could have an even bigger chance of landing a Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, according to American great John McEnroe.

The 23-year-old Londoner has arguably been the standout player of the season so far, winning the Indian Wells title, reaching the final in Madrid and rising to world number five.

Left-hander Draper has never won a match at Roland Garros, but such has been his improvement that seven-time Grand Slam champion McEnroe reckons he could make a deep run in Paris.

Draper began 2024 outside the world’s top 50, but with his improved physicality, he reached the U.S. Open semi-finals last year and then made it to the last 16 at the Australian Open.

This year has seen him crack the top 10, and whatever happens in Paris, he will arrive at Wimbledon with huge expectations.

Fifth seed Draper begins his French Open quest against Italy’s Mattia Bellucci.

