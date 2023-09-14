Britain see off Australia, Spain and Italy lose in Davis Cup

[Source: Reuters]

Britain battled to victory over last year’s Davis Cup runners-up Australia in their Finals group stage opener, while Spain and Italy both suffered chastening defeats at home in the premier men’s team competition.

Debutant Jack Draper repaid Britain skipper Leon Smith’s faith in him by giving the hosts a superb start, as he came from behind to seal a 6-7(6) 6-3 7-6(4) win over Thanasi Kokkinakis in front of the partisan home crowd at the Manchester Arena.

“There’s nothing better, a real battle and a massive crowd here,” Draper said. “It’s amazing to play my first Davis Cup tie in the UK in this sort of arena. I’m so grateful to be here and I’m happy Leon trusted me and put me out here today.

“I’m playing for my country so I had to put everything on the line… the team’s dialled in this year, we want to get to the Finals after a tough run last year.”

Britain, bidding to reach the quarter-finals from Group B after missing out for the first time since 2018 last year, then completed the victory when an inspired Dan Evans beat world number 12 Alex de Minaur 6-1 2-6 6-4.

In Valencia, the Czech Republic took an unassailable 2-0 lead over hosts Spain, who were missing Carlos Alcaraz after the world number two decided to pull out of the squad to recover following his U.S. Open semi-final defeat.