Beg gives back to Tennis in Fiji

Tennis coach Conway Jabez Beg is currently in the country, lending a hand in coaching young tennis players in Suva.

He is part of the coaching staff who have lent a hand to fine-tuning the eight reps who are currently in Australia for the Margaret Court Cup that concluded on Tuesday and the Victorian Grass Court Championships that started yesterday.

Beg, who is currently studying at La Trobe University in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, is on a semester break.

As with previous breaks, he has returned to where his love for the sport began to give back and help nurture young talent.

He says he has been impressed with the emerging talent and is happy to see that the current team competing in two tournaments in Australia is doing exceptionally well.

“It’s honestly been one of the best things I have decided to do in my life just coming back to where it all started for me, the same court I started off at when I was 7 years old and I see a bit of myself in these kids but more so, it’s so rewarding seeing them work so hard and tirelessly the past couple of weeks.”

He adds that seeing the growth from when they started from scratch and watching them play abroad, for some of them, has made him proud.

Beg says this tour is a great opportunity for exposure and a valuable learning experience.

The former Fiji rep looks forward to these youngsters creating a name for themselves in the world of tennis in the future.