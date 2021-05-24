Australia to detain Djokovic after visa canceled

World number 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic is set to be detained today after Australia canceled his visa for a second time, in a row over his right to remain in the country unvaccinated.

The decision on “health and good order” grounds means he faces deportation and a three-year visa ban.

According to the BBC, Djokovic’s lawyers called the decision “patently irrational” and will appeal.

Djokovic is still scheduled to play in the Australian Open in Melbourne on Monday.

Yesterday Australia’s Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said in a statement that he exercised his power to cancel the visa held by Djokovic on health and good order grounds.

Hawke said it was in the public interest to do so.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that the decision followed “careful consideration”.

