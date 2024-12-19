ATP paid $1.3 million to 26 players in 2024 under minimum wage plan

[Source: Reuters]

The ATP distributed $1.3 million to 26 players as part of its on-trial financial security programme in 2024 and will step up its commitment by boosting minimum wage figures for next year, the governing body of men’s tennis said.

Launched earlier this year as part of a three-year trial, the Baseline programme guarantees minimum income for the top 250-ranked singles players each season and ATP chief Andrea Gaudenzi called it a “game-changer” for them.

“We’re giving players the financial support they need to overcome challenges and build a sustainable career – whether they’re navigating injuries, setbacks in performance, or entering the tour for the first time,” Gaudenzi said.

“With $1.3 million distributed to players in year one of Baseline, the impact is already clear. With expansions set for 2025, this is just the beginning.”

While the leading players on tour earn huge sums of money, including from endorsement deals, their lower-ranked colleagues largely depend on tournament earnings to make ends meet.

Many players endured severe financial struggles during the COVID pandemic when the season was temporarily halted, prompting big names like Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic to call for a solution.

This year, a total of 17 players were paid as part of the minimum guarantee plan where the ATP covered any shortfall when earnings fell below the threshold, while three benefited from the income protection plan after injury-hit campaigns.

One player received money from two plans.

Seven rising players received financial aid as part of the newcomer investment plan after breaking into the top 125 for the first time.

The ATP will raise guaranteed minimum thresholds in 2025 to $200,000 (up from $150,000) for singles players ranked 101-175 and $100,000 (up from $75,000) for those ranked 176-250. The threshold for the top 100 remains at $300,000.

It means all players who ended 2024 in the top 250 will earn a minimum of $100,000 next year if they play 15 events.