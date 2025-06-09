Alcaraz reaches Queen's final, Lehecka downs Draper

Jiri Lehecka [Source: Reuters]

Carlos Alcaraz swept past fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut on Saturday to stretch his winning streak and set up a Queen’s Club final against Czech Jiri Lehecka.

Top seed Alcaraz, 22, had too much firepower for his 37-year-old opponent during a 6-4, 6-4 victory, his 17th successive win and the 250th of his career.

British fans had hoped to witness a final showdown between Alcaraz and home favourite Jack Draper, but Lehecka ripped up that script with a superb 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 defeat of the second seed.

Lehecka, 23, is the first Czech man to reach a top-level grasscourt final for 15 years.

“It means a lot. You don’t meet a player like Jack every day, he’s an amazing competitor,” Lehecka said.

Alcaraz, Queen’s champion in 2023, was stretched to the absolute limit against compatriot Jaume Munar earlier in the week during a tussle lasting more than three hours.

But he was more comfortable against Bautista Agut, who provided stubborn resistance but never really looked like springing an upset on a sultry afternoon in west London.

An early break of serve in each set proved sufficient for Alcaraz, who reached his fifth final in a row.

“I’m feeling I’m playing great tennis and feeling more comfortable,” said Alcaraz, who won his fifth Grand Slam title this month at the French Open.

“I love stepping on court and love playing with a smile on my face. That’s why I’m making good results.”

