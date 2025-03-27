Tennis Fiji plans on Masters division

file photo

Tennis Fiji has announced its ambition to introduce a Masters component to the Fiji Open in future years, aiming to further elevate the tournament’s stature.

The potential addition of a Masters component comes from Tennis Fiji’s commitment to expanding the tournament’s reach and providing opportunities for players of all ages, building upon the already expanded 44 categories in the 2025 Open.

Tennis Fiji President Romil Kumar revealed the organization’s plans saying that the organization has already planted the seeds and are working behind the scenes now to make this happen.

Kumar says that the realisation of this vision hinges on continued support from major sponsors like Extra Supermarket who come forward willingly to help the sport.

He adds that their contributions not only help run the tournament but the profits from this tournament also helps in the grassroots development.

The Extra Fiji Open Tennis Championships 2025 will take place from May 7th to May 11th at the Denarau Golf Club, Nadi.

