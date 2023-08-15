Team Fiji returns with three medals

Team Fiji to the Trinidad and Tobago Commonwealth Youth Games has arrived in the country this morning.

They finished 19th overall, levelling with Uganda with one silver and two bronze medals.

The Fiji men’s 7s team won silver, losing to Scotland in the final while the women’s team settled for bronze.

Promising swimmer David Tolu Young also won bronze, finishing third in the men’s 50m butterfly.

He finished with a time of 24.48s.

In the 50m freestyle, Young was placed 4th overall, swimming the event in 23 seconds.

Young clocked two personal bests in the Trinbago Games.