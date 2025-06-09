Tabuawaiwai hopeful for 2026 weightlifting season

After a shaky start last year, Fijian weightlifter Apakuki Tabuawaiwai is adamant to stamp his mark and better his performance this time around.

The 24-year-old stepped away from the sport for a few months early last year before making a comeback, and for the 2026 season, he is focused on improving his performance.

Despite the many challenges he overcame throughout last year, Tabuwaiwai is adamant on giving his best for the country.

Article continues after advertisement

“First of all I would like to thank the Lord for giving me another year. Looking back to 2025, it was quite good, I had a break at the starting of the year before making a comeback before having a major tournament in India.”

Tabuawaiwa has represented Fiji at a handful of international tournament’s like the Commonwealth Championships and the Pacific Games, and he is aware of what he needs to do if he wants to be the best in his weight class.

Looking towards this year, he says he aims to represent Fiji to at least four international tournaments.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.