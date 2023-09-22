Tabuatalei bound for 10th Pacific Games outing

Salome Tabuatalei

Renowned veteran athlete, Salome Tabuatalei is bound for yet another Pacific Games outing.

The 63-year-old is among the 26 paddlers named in the national Va’a team to the Solomon Islands this year.

The 2022 Fiji Sports Hall of Fame inductee and former middle and long distance champion joined paddling in 2005 after retiring from athletics and has competed in numerous regional and international competitions.

The Wailevu, Labasa native will be making her 10th Pacific Games appearance.



[Source: Fiji Outrigger]

She was part of the national Va’a team in the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa, which she initially revealed would be her swansong.

Tabuatalei first represented Fiji in athletics in 1990 and her 1995 South Pacific Games 800m record still stands to date.

She also holds national records in the 1500m, 3000m, 5000m, 10,000m and half marathon events.

Meanwhile the Pacific Games will be held in Honiara from November 19th to December 2nd.