Suva tennis juniors shine at 25th Margaret Court Cup

The Suva Tennis Junior Elite Team has returned from Australia after a highly successful outing at the 25th Annual Margaret Court Cup in Albury, producing a series of strong results against quality international opposition.

Representing Fiji with six players and two coaches, the team competed in a week of intense singles and doubles matches at the Margaret Court Tennis Academy, showcasing discipline, resilience and growing confidence on the international stage.

Amiel Montanari delivered the standout performance of the tournament, claiming the Men’s C Grade Singles title and finishing runner-up in the C Grade Doubles. His achievement was capped by a memorable presentation ceremony, where tennis legend and 64-time Grand Slam champion Margaret Court personally handed him his trophy.

Strong performances were also recorded across the junior divisions. Vihaan Sharma finished runner-up in the Under-16 Boys Singles, while Dhairya reached the semi-finals of the Under-14 Boys Singles. Rian Amin advanced to the quarter-finals in both the Under-14 Boys Singles and Doubles. In the girls’ competition, Bethan May and Milena Montanari both reached the round of 16 in the Under-14 Girls Singles and Doubles events.

The team was guided by coaches Sumit Lal and Storm Cornish, with the tour placing a strong emphasis not only on performance but also on sportsmanship and professional standards. The Suva Tennis Association highlighted that international exposure of this nature is critical to the long-term development of Fiji’s young players, providing valuable experience against diverse playing styles and higher-level competition.

The association also extended its appreciation to the Margaret Court Tennis Academy for hosting the tournament and reaffirmed its commitment to creating elite pathways for junior tennis players in Fiji.

