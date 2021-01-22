Suva out to create CvC history

The Suva football side will be out to win its first Champion vs Champion series title.

Since the series started in 1992, Suva has never won after featuring in 1996, 1997 and 2006.

The Vodafone Premier League and Fiji FACT champions will try to lift the title this year after last playing in the series 15 years ago where they were walloped by Ba 6-2 after a 1-all draw in the first match.

Suva captain Filipe Baravilala says the side knows what’s at stake against Labasa.

“During my career I’ve never won a CVC title so like I said I will be giving my best towards the team and trying to win this CVC for me and also for my family and also to give back to my fellow officials because they have also never won a CVC title before”

The first leg of the CvC series may be played at the ANZ Stadium next Friday depending on its availability.

The second round will be held at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori next Sunday.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Labasa vs Suva matches on Mirchi FM.