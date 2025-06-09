Suva leads Skipper Cup after two rounds

Four out of 10 teams in the Skipper Cup are unbeaten after two rounds.

Axellerate Tailevu, Jacks Nadi, Nadroga, and FMF Suva have yet to taste defeat this season.

Suva is at the top of the table with 10 points, followed by Nadroga, Nadi, and Tailevu who all have nine points each but are separated on points difference, which reflects their standing on the table.

Round three will be held this weekend, which includes the Farebrother Challenge between Naitasiri and Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on Saturday at 3pm. You can watch the action live on FBC TV and $20FJD for overseas viewers on Viti+.

In other games, Vatukoula hosts Nadi, Suva travels to Malolo, Macuata faces Lautoka at hom,e and Tailevu plays Ba.



