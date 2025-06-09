Suva defends Pio Bosco Trophy

Suva has successfully defended their Pio Bosco Trophy thus afternoon after thumping Lautoka 43-26 at Bidesi Park.

The hosts came out firing in the first half, securing a dominate 36-7 lead before heading into the break.

After scoring early again in the second half, Lautoka slowly managed to fund their footing to score two more tries before the final whistle.

Vice captain Lusiana Keperieli says the side being able to defend the trophy this afternoon was a huge achievement for the team.

“While there is still a lot of areas that needs improvement, we are happy with what we have been able to achieve today. I thank the girls for their hard work and effort on the field today.”

She pointed out that defence was one of the biggest areas the side needed to work on as they head back to their drawing board.

