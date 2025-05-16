Western Force prepared for Drua challenge

The Western Force are well aware of the passionate home support the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua enjoys in Lautoka, but they are determined to block out the noise and stay focused on their game plan this weekend.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s Super Rugby Pacific clash, Force captain Jeremy Williams acknowledged Lautoka as the spiritual home of the Drua and a venue where the Fijian side feeds off the energy of their vocal fans.

He emphasized the importance of discipline, particularly in open play, where the Drua are known for their ability to capitalize on loose balls and turn them into scoring opportunities.

“They’re a really quality side that loves playing out of the back-up turnover, you know that’s something we’ll have to nullify this weekend. Like you said, they love playing in Lautoka, and they also got a strong fan base who loves when they’re playing at home, and they really get a lot of energy from that as well.”

Williams also noted that the Force squad has settled in well during their stay in Nadi and is looking forward to the challenge of playing in front of a packed Churchill Park.

The Western Force takes on the Fijian Drua this Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka, with kickoff set for 3:35 p.m.

