Strong foundation laid for Drua

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne says a strong foundation has been laid for the future of the franchise, and he takes pride in reflecting on how far both he and the team have come.

He says that while it’s going to be a busy period for him after the Shop N Save Super Rugby season, his energy and undivided attention is currently being channelled into this week’s quarterfinals.

“Seeing how far we have all come including myself as professionals in the game, it’s quite comforting to look down and see the facility we’ve worked in, lived in and the way the players have adapted to the professionalism.”

[Source: Fijian Drua]

Byrne adds he is excited to see how the Drua will progress in the coming years especially as he gets ready to embark on a new journey.

The Drua and Blues will play at 7.05pm at Eden Park in the quarterfinal and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.