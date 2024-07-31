Ravai to bring wealth of experience to Drua

Peni Ravai [Source: Supplied]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has today announced the signing of popular Flying Fijians loosehead prop Peni Ravai on a full-term contract.

Ravai has made 50 appearances for the Flying Fijians where he scored five tries.

He has also amassed 27 Super Rugby caps with the Queensland Reds, scoring three tries for the Reds.

He was a key member of the national team at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, where they reached the quarterfinals for the first time in 16 years.

In a statement, the Fijian Drua states Ravai is extremely well regarded by coaches and teammates alike.

He has previously played for Southland in the Mitre 10 Cup in New Zealand, Aurillac in France’s Pro D2 (12 matches, 3 tries) and Bordeaux-Bègles and Clermont Auvergne in France’s Top 14.

The experienced front-rower is also Fiji’s first international prop to play international 7’s rugby for the country in 2013.

He was then recruited into the national 15’s side in the same year and made his debut off the bench at hooker against Romania.

Ravai said he cannot wait to join the Fijian Drua.

“I am excited to be going home where my rugby career began.”

The Tailevu lad adds it is a dream to be representing his family and country in Super Rugby Pacific.

He adds he wants to give back to the younger Drua squad through his experience and knowledge of the game.

Helping the players to perform week in, week out will also be a goal.

The former Reds prop adds he is also hoping to learn more from the Club as the season progresses.

Ravai will join the Fijian Drua at the conclusion of the 2024 Flying Fijians campaigns.