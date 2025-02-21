Railumu sisters ready for unexpected Drua reunion

[Photo: Supplied - Salaseini Railumu with sister Setaita Railimu]

When Adi Salaseini Railumu joined the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua as a development player, she didn’t expect to take the field in Drua colors alongside her sister Setaita so soon.

Initially brought in as a long-term prospect, Salaseini has forced her way to the main squad, along with two other development players, and will feature in the Drua’s preseason clash against the Brumbies this weekend.

When FBC Sports spoke to her earlier this year, Salaseini was focused on learning from the senior players and putting in the hard work at training.

Now, just weeks later, she has earned her place in the main squad, proving that her dedication and perseverance have paid off.

The 22-year-old loose forward has been steadily working her way up, gaining experience with the Fijiana XVs tour to Dubai last year.

Now, she steps onto the Super W stage, where she will get the opportunity to showcase her talent at the professional level.

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua women’s side will face the Brumbies in Canberra this Saturday in their first preseason game.

