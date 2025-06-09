National airline backs Drua Women ahead of Super Rugby W

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Fiji Airways has strengthened its partnership with the Fijian Drua, with the national airline set to feature prominently on the Fijian Drua Women’s playing kit for the upcoming Super Rugby W season.

Already a major sponsor of the Drua, the extension of the partnership highlights a shared commitment to advancing women’s sport and empowering female athletes across Fiji.

The announcement also comes on the eve of International Women’s Day, reinforcing both organisations’ focus on inclusion, equality and opportunity.

Fijian Drua Chief Executive Jeff Miller welcomed the move, saying Fiji Airways has been a valued partner of the club and the decision to extend its support to the Drua Women is a significant boost.

He says the team is grateful for the continued support and looks forward to working closely with the airline to further grow its brand through the women’s side competing in the Swyftx Super Rugby W competition.

Fiji Airways CEO Paul Scurrah says the airline is proud to expand its partnership with the Drua Women, adding that the initiative goes beyond sponsorship and represents a strong commitment to strengthening pathways for women in sport.

Scurrah says supporting female role models in rugby will help inspire the next generation of young Fijians.

To celebrate the partnership, the Fijian Drua and Fiji Airways will host a joint workout session, led by Drua Women players alongside women from across the national airline.

The initiative aims to celebrate strength, leadership and unity while promoting the message that when women rise, the entire community rises with them.

Drua Women representative Asinate Serevi thanked Fiji Airways for backing the team this season, describing the partnership as an investment not only in the squad but also in the dreams of young girls across the country.

Since entering Super Rugby W in 2022, the Fijian Drua Women have enjoyed impressive success, winning the competition in their debut season and defending the title in 2023, while also reaching the semi-finals in the past two seasons.

