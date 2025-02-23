Late execution costed Drua victory, says Lomani

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

“Disappointing.” That was the blunt assessment from Fijian Drua skipper Frank Lomani following their heartbreaking 38-34 loss to the Hurricanes in Napier yes-terday.

Lomani said that late lapse in execution cost them the game.

The Drua, despite a valiant effort and a commanding first-half performance, were ultimately undone by the Hurricanes’ clinical finishing.

“Disappointing that we couldn’t finish the game. We had them on that last minute, it’s just an execution and keeping the ball in the last minute cost us a game. Hurricanes is a quality side, they will not miss the small chance, so we just need to be better than that.”

However, the Drua captain also found positives in the defeat, highlighting the emergence of young talent within the squad.

“We got a really good depth in our team, many young boys stepping up to the challenge which is good to see. We brought physicality today, we just couldn’t finish it.”

Lomani added that the team needs to be disciplined with ball handling and utilize the opportunities to convert it into points.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will now travel across the Tasman to face the Waratahs in Sydney next week in round 3 of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Season.