Super Rugby Pacific

Jackson points to turnaround and travel in Drua’s second-half fade

Mataiasi Stark Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

February 21, 2026 1:25 pm

[Source: File]

Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson believes a short turnaround and demanding travel schedule played a role in his side’s second-half drop-off during their 36–13 loss to the Waratahs.

The Drua were well in contention at halftime, trailing 14–10 after a competitive opening 40 minutes. However, the Waratahs pulled away after the break, scoring four second-half tries to seal the result.

Jackson acknowledged the match was evenly poised at the interval but said external factors made it difficult to maintain intensity.

“Six-day turnaround probably didn’t help us. It was a fast game. Obviously us coming from Lautoka in the heat and then having a pretty quick turnaround. Like I said, us and Moana, it’s pretty unfortunate that we both get a six-day turnaround after Lautoka, and both having away games didn’t help our cause.”

Jackson added that while his side remained competitive early on, the Waratahs capitalized on fresher legs in the final stages.

“I thought the boys were right in there until halftime, and then the Tahs got some quality players. They were fresh and ran away in the second half.”

The Drua will now shift focus to recovery and preparation as they look to bounce back against the Hurricanes in Lautoka next Saturday.

