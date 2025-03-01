Jackson calls out officiating after Drua’s loss

Fijian Drua coach Glen Jackson isn’t just any coach—he’s a former Super Rugby player and an international referee.

And after his side’s tough loss to the Brumbies last night, he’s using his unique perspective to question key officiating decisions that he believes unfairly impacted the match.

“If there’s a chip-and-chase and the last defender sticks his shoulder out, if it’s a penalty, it should be a yellow card. A few weeks ago, we lost a game because of a collapsed maul near the try line. This time, we had the same situation, but it was just a penalty—not a yellow card.”

Coach Glen Jackson.

While acknowledging the challenges of a short turnaround and travel to Canberra, Jackson was clear that refereeing played a major role.

“We put a lot of pressure on them at the goal line, but we didn’t get the reward our players deserved. Some calls just don’t seem to go our way compared to other teams.”

Despite the loss, Jackson praised co-captains Frank Lomani and Tevita Ikanivere for their leadership, saying the team’s preparation was strong.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will face the Western Force next weekend in Perth for round 6 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

