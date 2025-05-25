Jackson backs players

Drua Coach Glen Jackson.

It may have been a disappointing season for the Fijian Drua but it doesn’t take away the fact that players go out and gave their all this season according to head coach Glen Jackson.

Speaking at the Drua’s Annual Awards last night in Nadi, Jackson says they went through a pretty rough time as a club this year after the journey started with Mick Byrne four years ago.

Jackson goes on to say that this year’s competition has been really tough and the first four rounds results could’ve have gone their way.

Drua’s head coach Glen Jackson.

The Drua coach adds they have an amazing group of players, and the management and staff supports them.

“We are a certainly a club that wants to be in the playoffs, we’re not this year, I know that’s got nothing to do with the people that have tried to perform in terms of our players, they’ve given everything to perform in our jersey they’re proud of it and I know it’s not always easy for them to cope with where we’re at the moment and I know as management and staff we’re 100% behind them.”

The Drua have lost nine out 13 games so far this season and is 10th on the standings with 20 points.

Meanwhile, Isoa Nasilasila was named the Drua Player of the Year while Alfreda Fisher took out the top award for the Drua Women’s.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will play the Queensland Reds at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane next Saturday at 9:35pm in the final Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific round.

