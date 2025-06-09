Chiefs appoint Gibbes as head coach

Newly appointed Head Coach of the Gallagher Chiefs, Jono Gibbes. [Photo Credit: 1News]

The Chiefs Rugby Club has appointed Jono Gibbes as Head Coach of the Gallagher Chiefs.

Gibbes was a former captain and seasoned international coach.

He steps into the role after two years as Assistant Coach and a strong Super Rugby season this year.

In 2005, Gibbes, an All Black #1038, led the Māori All Blacks to a historic victory over the British & Irish Lions. And played 132 games for Waikato and the Chiefs.

In 2008, he made the switch to coaching, spending time in France and Ireland before leading Waikato to an NPC championship in 2018.

Chiefs CEO Simon Graafhuis and outgoing coach Clayton McMillan praised Gibbes’ leadership and strong ties to the region.

Building consistency and maximising the team’s potential are Gibbes top priorities.

Gibbes now leads a cohesive coaching and playing group into the next chapter of Chiefs rugby.

