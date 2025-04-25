Drua and Moana clash to be a physical one

Fans can expect a gruelling and physical battle this weekend when the Swire Shipping takes on Moana Pasifika in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific competition.

Head coach Glen Jackson says both sides have always been known for their bone-crushing tackles and uncoordinated style of play, and this encounter will be one of the toughest for his side.

He adds that his players already know what to expect on Saturday, and they are working tirelessly to counter their Pacific brother.

“Hope so. All I know is that they’ll be up for it. You’ll get some good hits, and it’s always exciting when the Pacific brothers come together and show what they’re about. Both camps will be highlighting the importance of winning it for their island nation, so we’re looking forward to it.”

Both sides are currently sitting at the bottom of the points table, with the Drua in last place, making this weekend’s clash an important one for both teams.

The Drua will take on Moana Pasifika at the North Harbour Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, on Saturday at 4.35pm, and you can catch all the action live on FBC Sports.

