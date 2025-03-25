Doge cited for dangerous play

[Source: Pacific Media Network]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua prop Mesake Doge has been cited for dangerous play in a ruck or maul in their Super Rugby Pacific clash against the Western Force on Sunday night.

The incident occurred in the 80th minute of the match, with the Citing Commissioner determining that it met the red card threshold for foul play under Law 9.20a.

Doge’s case will be reviewed by the Super Rugby Pacific Foul Play Review Committee this evening.

To have the matter resolved at this stage, he must plead guilty and accept the penalty offered by the committee.

An update on the outcome of the hearing is expected by 12pm tomorrow.

Meanwhile the Drua on a bye this week before meeting the Crusaders in Suva next Saturday at 3.35 pm for round eight of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

You can watch the game LIVE on FBC Sports.

