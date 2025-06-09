Crusaders edges Blues for Super Rugby Pacific final spot

[Source: Crusaders/ Facebook]

The Crusaders has booked a spot in the Super Rugby Pacific Final after a dramatic 21-14 win over the Blues in Christchurch last night.

In a tense and physical semifinal, the defending champions held off a late 38-phase Blues attack, sealing the victory in the 86th minute when Christian Lio-Willie pounced on a loose ball.

Star fullback Will Jordan proved decisive, scoring a brace, including the go-ahead try with just over ten minutes remaining after the Crusaders clawed back from a 14-point deficit.

The Blues started strong, capitalizing early with tries from Mark Tele’a and Rieko Ioane, while the Crusaders were temporarily reduced to 14 men following a yellow card to Braydon Ennor.

However, the momentum shifted when Tom Christie got the hosts on the board and a yellow card to Joshua Fusitu’a opened the door for Jordan to level the match before halftime.

Injuries hampered the Blues’ forward pack, forcing hooker Kurt Eklund to play out of position at prop.

The Crusaders capitalized on the disruption, piling on pressure before Jordan’s second try broke the deadlock.

Despite late drama, including a head clash that sidelined Hoskins Sotutu and a desperate final attack from the Blues, the Crusaders’ defense held firm.

The win means the Crusaders will host the final at Apollo Projects Stadium in what will be their last game at the ground before moving to a new venue.

They await the winner of the Chiefs vs Brumbies semifinal which will be held at 7.05pm tonight.

