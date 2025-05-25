Chiefs crush Moana Pasifika as Super Rugby playoff race heats up

[Photo Credit: Gallagher Chiefs]

With a crushing 85-7 victory over Moana Pasifika on Saturday, the Waikato Chiefs roared back to the top of the Super Rugby Pacific standings after their bye.

Clayton McMillan’s team moved one point clear of the Crusaders with a commanding bonus-point victory, which featured hat-tricks from Leroy Carter and Cortez Ratima.

The scoring started when Shaun Stevenson opened the score in the eighth minute. To give the Chiefs an unbeatable advantage, Tupou Vaa’i, Ratima, Quinn Tupaea, and Damien McKenzie added tries in the first half. In the second half, Carter scored his first goal and then twice more, with Ratima and hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho completing a brilliant display.

In Christchurch, the Crusaders defeated the Highlanders 15–12 on Friday, moving up to second place ahead of the ACT Brumbies (who were on a bye). After Rivez Reihana’s penalty put them up, Sevu Reece broke TJ Perenara’s record with his 66th Super Rugby try.

Jonah Lowe and Taine Robinson’s tries gave the Highlanders a brief lead, but Tamaiti Williams surged for the victory in the closing minutes. The Highlanders had one last chance to tie the score, but Cam Miller’s penalty effort after the siren went wide.

In Brisbane, the Wellington Hurricanes secured their playoff spot with a tense 31–27 win over the Queensland Reds. Flying winger Fehi Fineanganofo sealed the match with his second try in the 65th minute, twisting midair to touch down. The victory lifts the Hurricanes to fourth place with one regular-season round remaining.

In another match, the NSW Waratahs defeated Western Force in thrilling Super Time to maintain their hopes of making the playoffs. Alex Harford and Kurtley Beale both missed long-range penalty tries as the score was knotted at 17-17 after regulation. Tane Edmed ultimately led the Waratahs to victory, bringing them to 26 points, two points behind Moana Pasifika for the final playoff berth.

