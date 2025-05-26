Cawanibuka to leave Drua

Nacani Cawanibuka [File Photo]

One of the Drua’s most respected coaches will be leaving the club.

Strength and Conditioning head coach Nacani Cawanibuka is in his final season.

Cawanibuka will be remembered as the man who put together the Drua’s pre-match challenge known as the ‘I-Bole’.

Many found out for the first time at the club’s awards night that the man they call Master Naca will not be there next season.

The former Fiji 7s rep who has been part of the sevens and fifteens programs believes the Drua will one day become a force just like the Crusaders, Leinster and Toulouse.

He was the S&C coach for the Fiji 7s sides that won gold at the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games.

Cawanibuka challenged the Drua to never give up.

“I’ve learnt a lot from you men and all the great staff that we have worked together, professionalism, rugby is a business so we learn from the past and we live in the present but prepare for the future as well, so to our men those who are staying and those who are leaving, to all our staff, dina, tabusoro, kaukauwa, Toso Drua”

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson says Cawanibuka has been with the club since day one.

Jackson says the Drua means a lot to Master Naca.

The Drua will play the Reds in the final round of Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific on Saturday at 9:35 pm.

