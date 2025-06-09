Another two seasons for Samusamuvodre

Tuidraki Samusamuvodre [Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has extended the contract of utility back Tuidraki Samusamuvodre for another two Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific seasons.

Samusamuvodre has been with the club since its inception in 2022 and has made 20 appearances to date.

The 27-year-old’s dedication on and off the field earned him the Drua Community Champion of the Year award this year, recognising his efforts to grow grassroots rugby and foster community engagement.

Samusamuvodre, who hails from Namotomoto in Nadi, thanks the Lord Almighty for his blessings and is grateful to the coaches for giving him another opportunity to keep fighting for the team he loves.

Drua General Manager Rugby Baden Stephenson says anyone who saw Tuidraki play and behave with the Drua in 2025 will not be surprised to see his contract extended for a further two years.

Stephenson also says it was a breakout season for the Nadi man and a great reward for working hard, being patient, and taking his opportunity.

According to Stephenson, the man they call Tui plays above his weight and puts his body on the line, and is a terrific ambassador of the Drua values and everyone he represents.

Samusamuvodre, who made a strong impact this season, featuring in 10 matches for the Drua, says there are exciting times ahead.

