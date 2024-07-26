Stino's mum plans to watch semis with Masi's family

Selestino Ravutaumada [left] [Source: ONOC/ Facebook]Fiji’s Iosefo Masi cuts through the defense for a try on day two of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France [Source: World Rugby]

Makarita Savai the mother of Fiji 7s player Selestino Ravutaumada says they are planning to watch the Olympic Games semi-final with Iosefo Masi’s family this Sunday.

The two families live close by in Nadi.

Savai expresses the surreal experience of watching her son excel in the abbreviated code of rugby.

She says it’s been an incredible journey seeing Stino on this stage and despite the early morning games, nothing will stop us from supporting the team.

“I did not sleep, I was so excited to watch Sele play, and the Ireland match this morning was intense, the lid for my one of my pots is damaged from the cheering and shouting we did. I think we must have really disturbed our neighbours.”



Makarita Savai [left] the mother of Fiji 7s player Selestino Ravutaumada

According to Stino’s mother, her son’s transition from 15s to 7s rugby was a move he had long aspired to in his career.

Savai reflects on this transition, highlighting the dedication and hard work her son has put into the sport.

During his time in camp, Savai noticed a significant change in her son’s physique.

“The training was not easy for him, and it showed as he had lost weight. I asked if he was okay, he told me, mum I thought I was fit playing 15s but 7s just requires a different fitness level.”

She says that Stino had lost a lot of weight, which was a bit concerning for her at first, but her son reassured her with his characteristic humor.

He told her that while he was fit playing 15s, the 7s game demanded a whole new level of fitness.

The Drua winger has indeed been in outstanding form for the Fiji 7s team, playing a crucial role as they aim to defend their gold medal.

