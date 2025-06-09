Springboks edge out Wallabies

Credit: Planet rugby

The Springboks narrowly escaped a repeat of last week’s upset, securing a gritty 30-22 victory over the Wallabies in their Rugby Championship Test this morning.

After being stunned by Australia in Johannesburg, the world champions were forced to fight until the final whistle to avoid a second straight defeat.

Both teams scored three tries each in the fiercely contested match.Canan Moodie, Kwagga Smith, and Eben Etzebeth crossed the try line for the home side.

The bulk of the Springboks’ points came from the boot of Handre Pollard, who was named man of the match after converting all three tries and adding three penalties for a personal tally of 15 points.

The Wallabies’ scores came from Corey Toole, Max Jorgensen, and Brandon Paenga-Amosa.

The remaining points for Australia were contributed by James O’Connor, who slotted two conversions and one penalty.

