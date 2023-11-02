Sporting equipment for Veilomani Boys home

[Source: Fijian Ministry of Youth and Sports/ Facebook]

Recognizing the significance of sports in young people’s development, the Ministry of Youth and Sports donated sporting equipment to the Veilomani Boys Home in Ba.

The assistance will enable the boys to engage in various sports activities, promoting physical health, teamwork, and a passion for sports.

Minister Jese Saukuru’s visit showcases his commitment to the well-being of young Fijians and his determination to support their growth through sports.

Saukuru highlights the goals of the Ministry focusing on empowering youth and sports development.

He emphasizes the importance of identifying the talents of Fiji’s youth, pointing out the potential for successful careers in sports.

The Veilomani Boys Home expresses deep gratitude to the Minister for his visit and generous donation which aligns with the Fiji Government’s vision of providing young people with the tools and opportunities to build a better future.