South Africa edge Zimbabwe to seal Afcon knockout spot

South Africa have secured a place in the knockout stage of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after a dramatic 3-2 win over Zimbabwe in Marrakech.

A late penalty from Oswin Appollis sealed the victory for Bafana Bafana, who finished second in Group B behind Egypt, while Zimbabwe were eliminated in fourth place.

South Africa took an early lead through Tshepang Moremi after seven minutes before Zimbabwe responded with a stunning solo goal from Tawanda Maswanhise.

Lyle Foster restored South Africa’s advantage early in the second half, but Zimbabwe struck back when a deflected clearance off defender Aubrey Modiba found the net.

Appollis then calmly converted from the spot following a VAR decision for handball to send the 1996 champions through.

South Africa will face the Group F runners-up in Rabat on Sunday, while Zimbabwe’s wait to progress beyond the group stage at Afcon continues.

