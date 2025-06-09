Soccer-Crazy town erupts as Ba crush Labasa

The stands of 4R Govind Park were packed with thousands of passionate fans as the soccer-crazy town of Ba came alive to witness their team’s stunning 5-0 win over champions Labasa.

The match took a turn early on when Labasa goalkeeper Jitoko Vulava was shown a red card in the opening minutes for a foul on Ba skipper Etonia Dogalau.

Striker France Catarogo was the star of the show, delighting the home crowd with a spectacular hat-trick.

His first came in the 11th minute of play, a powerful strike that opened the scoring.

Catarogo’s second goal saw him outpace the Labasa defense to fire a shot past the goalkeeper.

He completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot.

Ba captain Dogalau rounded out the scoring, adding two more goals to complete the rout.

