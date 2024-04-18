Slight increase in Fiji Finals grandstand ticket prices

Fiji Secondary Schools Athletes Association general secretary Biu Colati says there’s a slight price increase for this year’s Fiji Finals grandstand tickets.

The tickets will now cost $55 for three days, up by just $5 from last year’s price of $50.

Colati says that stand tickets will only be available as part of a three-day package, a choice that the association finds particularly effective, especially from a financial standpoint in organizing the athletics event.

“You know the first day is always a non-seller and to run this competition – it’s so costly! While we want to keep the games running at the same time we would like to also support it financially.”

Colati adds while there’s an increase in the grandstand, they have also decreased the price of the embankment by $2 and it now sells at $10 from the $12 last year.

The concrete embankment will remain at $15.

The Fiji Finals will be from the 2nd to the 4th of next month at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.