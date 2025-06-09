Sivivatu’s dream becomes Drua reality

JD Sivivatu Kanth. [Photo Supplied]

What began as a wide eyed visit to watch a training session has come full circle for JD Sivivatu Kanth, who two years on has earned a call up into the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Development Squad.

The former AFL prospect’s rise has been anything but conventional.

Hailing from Macuata in Vanua Levu, with maternal ties to Nauru, Sivivatu spent his early years in Nauru before relocating to Fiji in 2023 to attend Ratu Navula College, where he made a swift and successful transition to rugby.

His adaptability stood out immediately, as he featured for Ratu Navula College Under 18, Nadi Rugby Union Under 20, the Nauru national team and the Pacific Mana Academy in the same year.

Those performances opened doors beyond Fiji, earning Sivivatu stints with Sunnybank Dragons Senior Rugby in Australia, selection in the Queensland Reds extended squad and later a professional contract with VPC Andorra Rugby XV in Spain.

Yet the Drua pathway remained firmly in his sights after an early encounter in 2022, when he visited the club with a sevens side and snapped a photo with then captain Meli Deralangi.

“Now I’m back as a development player. The training has been very tough but I’ve been loving it and I will keep working hard. I’ve learned how to look after myself and my body as a professional rugby player, and I’ve picked up new skills training alongside the senior boys.”

For Sivivatu, the journey from spectator to squad member is a testament to persistence, adaptability and belief and with the Drua Development Squad now part of his reality, his rapid rise shows no sign of slowing.

Out of the 12 names announced yesterday he is one of the eight new faces.

The Development Player programme is a key part of the Drua pathway, providing emerging talent with access to a high-performance environment and helping them transition into professional rugby, reflecting the franchise’s commitment to preparing players who are ready to step up to Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific when called upon.

