Simpson ready to make regional mark

Glandness Simpson

Fiji’s middle-distance running star Glandness Simpson is set to take the track by storm as she proudly represents the nation in the Women’s 800m and 1500m events at the 2025 Pacific Mini Games.

The overall best female athlete at this year’s Coca-Cola Games has steadily established herself as one of Fiji’s most promising talents, with her unwavering dedication, fierce competitive spirit and inspiring work ethic.

According to Athletics Fiji, she is known for her explosive finishing kick and tactical race strategy and she has earned widespread respect within Fiji’s athletics community.

Her selection for the 2025 Games is a testament to both her talent and the hard work she has poured into her athletic career.

Athletics Fiji adds that as the countdown continues, the entire nation will be rallying behind her.

Whether she’s powering through the final lap of the 800m or controlling the pace in the 1500m, Glandness Simpson is poised to make Fiji proud.

The Pacific Mini Games begin on the 29th of this month in Koror, Palau.

