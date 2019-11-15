Silktails progressing positively

Kaiviti Silktails team manager Jacqueline Shannon has pointed out that the team is always looking for new talent as they build up their final squad to the first round of the Ron Massey Cup next month.

The Silktails held a trial game last weekend with the Eastern team where Coach Brandon Costin recruited three players from the side.

“Last Saturday we had our first trial game here at in Buckhurst Park in Suva. We had a good hit out with the east team and it was very timely because it got to test the boys on their performance and where they’re placed at which levels and from there the head coach actually included three players from that east team so like i say the door is always open”.

Article continues after advertisement

The Kaiviti Silktails will play the Windsor Wolves in the first round of the Ron Massey Cup at Churchill Park in Lautoka on the 14th of next month.x